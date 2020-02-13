Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) Increases Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.8369 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $10.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

IHYD opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86.

