Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO) to Issue $0.14 Annual Dividend

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

NFO opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15. Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88.

