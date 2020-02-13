Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:EWEM)

Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of EWEM opened at $31.32 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $32.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90.

