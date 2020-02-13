Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:EWEM)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of EWEM opened at $31.32 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $32.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Dividend History for Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit