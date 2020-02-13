Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0244 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

Dividend History for Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVL)

Comments


