InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces Earnings Results

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 4,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 82,815 shares of company stock worth $584,096. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

