Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 33,396 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,301% compared to the average daily volume of 982 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.34. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

