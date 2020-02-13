IoTeX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.41 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. IoTeX has a market cap of $33.11 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coineal, Binance and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $621.77 or 0.06075834 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00060181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128206 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,400,000,010 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bilaxy, IDEX, Coineal, Gate.io and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.