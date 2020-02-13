Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Shares of IQV traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.89. 9,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,902. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 134.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.77 and a 200 day moving average of $151.66. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $130.18 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.96.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

