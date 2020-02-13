Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.
Shares of IQV traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.89. 9,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,902. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 134.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.77 and a 200 day moving average of $151.66. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $130.18 and a 1-year high of $169.14.
IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.96.
About Iqvia
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
