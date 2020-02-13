Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.15-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.775-12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.15-7.35 EPS.

IQV traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $165.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,622. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 135.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $130.77 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.69.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.30.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

