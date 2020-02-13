Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $200.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.96.

IQV opened at $166.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 136.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $130.18 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

