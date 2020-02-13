Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells $2,822,812.50 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $31.88. 699,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,214. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 2.00.
IRDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
