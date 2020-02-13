Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells $2,822,812.50 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $31.88. 699,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,214. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 2.00.

IRDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit