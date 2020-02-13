Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Announces Earnings Results

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
IRWD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 1.97. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
