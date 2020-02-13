iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $230.26

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $230.26 and last traded at $229.71, with a volume of 522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 71.1% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

