iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 152.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after purchasing an additional 833,521 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 239,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

MBB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.83. 19,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,036. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

