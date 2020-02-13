iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $17,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,460,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,933,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 289,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,722,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 58,117 shares in the last quarter.

INDA traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,028 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

