iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.82

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.82 and last traded at $126.82, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

