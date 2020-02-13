iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Stratford Consulting LLC

Stratford Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.7% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,916,000 after buying an additional 42,812 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 252,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $106.41. The company had a trading volume of 631,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,300. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

