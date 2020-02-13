iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.13

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.13 and last traded at $139.13, with a volume of 252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average of $128.44.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.