iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $173.61

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $173.61 and last traded at $173.61, with a volume of 3070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $21,411,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 901.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

