istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,644 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of istar worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in istar during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,685,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of istar by 31.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of istar during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of istar by 51.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 388,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in istar by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. istar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:STAR opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $944.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66. istar Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

