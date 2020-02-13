Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Shares of Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 3596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Itau Corpbanca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Itau Corpbanca during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Itau Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Itau Corpbanca by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

