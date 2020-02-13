Ivo Jurek Purchases 5,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Director Ivo Jurek purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $66,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,148.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 2,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,710. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,131,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,328,000 after purchasing an additional 467,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 13,984.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.