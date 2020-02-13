Ivy (IVY) Trading Down 29.8% This Week

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Ivy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Ivy has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Ivy has a market capitalization of $728,392.00 and $686.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.56 or 0.06087870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00059800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00128174 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Ivy (IVY) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com . Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin

Ivy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

