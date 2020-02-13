J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) will post $163.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J.Jill’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.74 million. J.Jill posted sales of $170.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full year sales of $685.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $683.91 million to $687.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $688.41 million, with estimates ranging from $665.00 million to $705.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J.Jill.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). J.Jill had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.43 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JILL shares. ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.Jill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.69.

J.Jill stock remained flat at $$1.10 during trading hours on Monday. 121,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61,839 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.Jill (JILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.