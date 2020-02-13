J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.63), approximately 17,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 916% from the average daily volume of 1,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.11.

About J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ)

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; manufactures and supplies hydraulically pressed concrete products; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

