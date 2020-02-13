Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,626. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.53. 39,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,813. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

