Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €680.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €680.00 ($790.70) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €645.00 ($750.00) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €596.29 ($693.36).

KER traded down €1.60 ($1.86) on Thursday, reaching €596.40 ($693.49). The company had a trading volume of 330,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The company’s fifty day moving average is €582.53 and its 200 day moving average is €513.52.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Analyst Recommendations for Kering (EPA:KER)

