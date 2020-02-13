Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 168.8% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,866,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after buying an additional 1,800,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 570.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 982,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 836,063 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,656,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after buying an additional 714,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 171.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 720,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 454,784 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE JEF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 90,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.