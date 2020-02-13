Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Jeffersonville Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 1,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts.

