Joseph Simon Sells 5,000 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $231,793.90.

NYSE:MC opened at $38.56 on Thursday. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

