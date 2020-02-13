Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 583.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of JNCE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. 315,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,887. The stock has a market cap of $212.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,274 shares of company stock worth $88,207. 44.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,608 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

