Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JNCE. TheStreet upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $212.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,274 shares of company stock worth $88,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

