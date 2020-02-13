JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 425.58 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 426 ($5.60), approximately 36,390 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 69,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.66).

The company has a market cap of $233.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 428.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 417.56.

Get JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $4.60. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.47%.

In other JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos news, insider Martin Shenfield purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £21,550 ($28,347.80).

About JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS)

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.