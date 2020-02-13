JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Trading Up 0.6%

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,054 ($13.86) and last traded at GBX 1,046 ($13.76), approximately 144,397 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 159,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($13.68).

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,034.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,010.12.

In related news, insider Aidan Lisser purchased 2,700 shares of JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.89) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($34,806.63).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

