Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £105 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a £105 ($138.12) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 7,990 ($105.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

