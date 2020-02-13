Just Energy Group Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) – B. Riley lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Just Energy Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

JE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Just Energy Group from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Just Energy Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Just Energy Group from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.65.

Just Energy Group stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 108,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,901. The company has a market capitalization of $304.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.65. Just Energy Group has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

