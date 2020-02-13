JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $220.00

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.50), with a volume of 3709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.70).

The company has a market capitalization of $200.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 294.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 382.66. The company has a current ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

About JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

