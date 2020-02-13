Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, 835 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 45,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.95 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Kaixin Auto as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

