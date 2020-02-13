Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Up 11.5% in January

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 19.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,170,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 519,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 248,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,448. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $225.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

