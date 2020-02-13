Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Up 11.5% in January

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 19.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,170,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 519,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 248,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,448. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $225.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit