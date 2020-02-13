Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.69

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.69 and traded as low as $32.00. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 700 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $309.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.44 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

