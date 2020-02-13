KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.38

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.38 and last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 439185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

