Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kemper in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of KMPR opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. Kemper has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,482,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,016,000 after buying an additional 333,106 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,005,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $32,721,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,034,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

