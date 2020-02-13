Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd (OTCMKTS:KEWL)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.50 and last traded at $71.50, 114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEWL)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited operates as a land and timber management company in the United States. The company offers veneer logs and sawlogs used in the milling of high grade hardwood veneer paneling, furniture, flooring, and lumber; and boltwood logs for pallet materials, as well as hardwood and softwood pulpwood logs.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit