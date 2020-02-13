Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd (OTCMKTS:KEWL)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.50 and last traded at $71.50, 114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEWL)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited operates as a land and timber management company in the United States. The company offers veneer logs and sawlogs used in the milling of high grade hardwood veneer paneling, furniture, flooring, and lumber; and boltwood logs for pallet materials, as well as hardwood and softwood pulpwood logs.

