Keystone Financial Group Acquires 563 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,383. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

