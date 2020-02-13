Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.45. 636,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,404,563. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

