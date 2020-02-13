Keystone Financial Group Acquires Shares of 695 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 695 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the software company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $375.05. 147,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,238. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.15 and a 200 day moving average of $303.75. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $374.48. The company has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

