Keystone Financial Group Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,325,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 299,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000.

MLPA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.30. 25,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,293. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $9.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. This is a positive change from Global X MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

