Keystone Financial Group Has $408,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after acquiring an additional 196,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,684,000 after buying an additional 228,381 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $98.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average is $92.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

