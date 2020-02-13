Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIZE. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,317,000.

SIZE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.35. 988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $100.68.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit