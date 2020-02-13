Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIZE. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,317,000.

SIZE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.35. 988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $100.68.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.