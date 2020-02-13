Keystone Financial Group Trims Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,652,000 after buying an additional 113,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,839,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

